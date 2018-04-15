Has spring arrived at last? What to expect from the weather this week

After a fairly miserable Easter holidays, could spring finally have arrived?

The answer appears to be 'yes', with today marking the start of a much warmer week weather-wise.

Most parts of the North East have enjoyed double-digit temperatures today, though some parts have also had outbreaks of rain.

Tomorrow, early rain will gradually clear north through the morning, with sunny spells developing. However, it will stay rather breezy, with the odd shower also developing. The maximum temperature will be 13°C.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy and windy, with further rain, though it will be warmer again, with temperatures reaching 15°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will be fine, dry and often sunny, and it will be even warmer - up to 19-20°C - although coastal areas will be cooler as onshore breezes develop.

Temperatures will drop a little as the weekend approaches, but it will remain fine and dry.