Hats off to charity after it makes donation to help sea rescue survivors

A charity has been given a warm donation to help beat the cold while saving lives at sea.

Volunteers at the Teesside-based Blue Light Babies charity recently donated at batch of knitted woollen hats to the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station.

The Hats for Survivors donation was presented to the station by Blue Light Babies charity member Vicky Coates, whose dad Steve Pounder is a volunteer lifeboat crew member at the station.

The donation came after the charity learned how cold people can become when they have been rescued from the sea suffering with the affected of hypothermia.

RNLI bosses have thanked the charity for the kind donation and say they will be very much appreciated by survivors as they are brought back to shore following an emergency.

Vicky, a 33-year-old mum of three, said: “The idea for the project came from our charity organiser Jo Owen, who thought it would be a good idea to help the casualties rescued by the RNLI.

“Over the years my dad has told me stories about how cold casualties can become after being in the sea and the effects of hypothermia.

“So to help those rescued keep warm, some of the volunteer members at Blue Light Babies made some hats for the RNLI volunteers to give to casualties should the need occur.”

Ray Walker, deputy launch authority at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, said: “This is a very kind donation from the volunteers at the charity .

“It will no doubt be appreciated by any casualties we are looking after who are feeling the cold after being in the sea or otherwise.”