Have you seen this Hartlepool charity shop’s amazing window display?

An eye-catching piece of artwork has been attracting a lot of attention in Hartlepool.

The Forces Support shop in Middleton Grange shopping centre has been drawing in shoppers with a mural inspired by the charity’s logo painted on its glass window.

The decorated window on the Forces Support shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Shop manager Jolene Emms created the piece of art in the hope of bringing more customers into the store to support the charity.

Jolene, 41, from Billingham, has spent the last three years working for the charity which provides practical support for the families of our fallen heroes.

It cares for families by carrying out work such as general maintenance around the home and garden.

She said she has been delighted with the response to the revamped window.

She said: “I have been painting the windows of the shop for about a year now. It started last Christmas when we had big poppy wreaths in the windows and some veterans found out about it and were quite impressed so I have painted the windows a few times since.

“A lot of the shops don’t do anything with the windows anymore, so I just wanted to use it as a way of raising a bit more awareness of the charity and what we do. People have come in saying how lovely the window is and that they are looking forward to the next one.”

The shop is appealing for donations of a range of items to help raise funds.

