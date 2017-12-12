Have your say on future of Cleveland Fire Brigade

Members of the public can have their say on the future of Cleveland Fire Brigade as a consultation into the service opens.

The public as well as community groups and organisations will be asked for their views on the planned changes within the service over the next four years.

Cleveland Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ian Hayton.

A draft Community Integrated Risk Management Plan has been produced which sets out Cleveland Fire Authority’s intentions, over the next four years, of how its prevention, protection and emergency response work will respond to all risks in the area it covers.

The plan can be seen online at www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/consultation and in hard copy from fire stations, council offices and libraries.

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton said: “In shaping the future services the Fire Authority wants to build on its enviable reputation and impressive record of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our local communities.

“We also want to assure the public that we remain committed to having efficient and effective prevention services targeted at the most vulnerable in our communities and a highly effective response service to deal with emergencies when they do occur.

“We are rightly proud in Cleveland of the Fire Service we provide, that still makes Teesside one of the safest places to live in the UK in terms of the number of fires that we suffer in our homes, and we hope that people will give us their views on how we can continue to build on that success as we move towards 2022.”

Councillor Jan Brunton-Dobson, chairman of Cleveland Fire Authority said: “We are keen to give the public an opportunity to contribute to our decisions for improving community safety on Teesside.

“I would encourage everyone to take part in this consultation process and let us know their views.

“The responses we receive are vital and will help shape your fire service in future years.”

Those interested in contributing to the consultation can write to Cleveland Fire Brigade, CIRMP Consultation, Endeavour House, Queens Meadow Business Park, Hartlepool, TS25 5TH, email communications@clevelandfire.gov.uk or phone 01429 874013 and leaving a message.

After the consultation closes on February 2, the Fire Authority says it will “carefully consider” all feedback received, before making any decisions on changes to the service.

Final decisions will be published in a report available on the brigade website next May.