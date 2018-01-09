‘He always had a smile on his face’ - remembering Barry Chambers

Tributes have been paid after a former union stalwart and lifelong political activist passed away.

Barry Chambers, 74, was a former Easington district councillor, the last ever NUM lodge secretary at Blackhall Colliery and a passionate supporter of Hartlepool’s Save Our Hospital campaign.

Born in Blackhall Colliery in 1943, but raised in Hesleden, he started work at Blackhall Colliery aged just 15 in 1958.

He first developed an interest in politics and trades unionism around 1967, and was elected to the NUM lodge committee in 1969, becoming lodge delegate in 1974, and secretary in 1980, a post he held until the pit’s closure in 1986.

He was elected to the NUM Durham Area Executive Committee on three occasions and rejoined the newly-named DMA Executive committee in 2012, a position he held until his death.

He was a personal friend of the late Tony Benn, after contacting him about appearing on the new Blackhall miners’ banner. Mr Benn visited Blackhall to see the banner and Barry was invited to attend his funeral as a family friend.

After the closure of Blackhall pit, Barry went to work at other pits around the country, before working for contractors such as Amco and Amec and for a time at Steetley in Hartlepool.

A Labour Party member since 1970, he served on Easington council from 1979 to 1983 and was chairman of Blackhall Labour Party up to his death.

A lifelong Hartlepool United supporter, he married wife Anne in 1963. She died in 2011, but Barry is survived by children Ronnie and Karen and grandchildren Stacey, Jessica, Bethany, Molly and Joe.

He was well-known around the pubs of Hartlepool, where he liked nothing better than to talk about politics over a pint of real ale.

“He was a cheerful person, always had a smile on his face, who made time for others, was generous with his money and was well liked and respected not just in his local community and Hartlepool but around the country,” said Ronnie.

“Perhaps his crowning achievement was as a member of the NUM at a local level was in helping many men and their families in Blackhall and Hesleden secure many thousands of pounds in well-deserved compensation for their injuries and disabilities sustained underground at Blackhall Colliery.

“He will be sorely missed by those who knew him and by those who shared his belief that fairness, equality and respect are essential in a truly civilised society and that all are within our reach if we stand together against hate and division,” he added.