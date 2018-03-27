‘He is a real football man’ - Sunderland fans would be ‘delighted’ if Niall Quinn was to return

Sunderland fans have said they would be “delighted” should club legend Niall Quinn be involved in any potential takeover of the Black Cats from owner Ellis Short.

Reports have suggested Quinn, a former SAFC player, manager and chairman, is talking to a consortium interested in a possible buyout of the club.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley.

Quinn headed up the Drumaville Consortium’s bid to land control at Sunderland back in 2006, when they convinced the then SAFC chairman Bob Murray to part with the club for about £10million.

Short then purchased the club off the Irish consortium in 2009 and Quinn relinquished his role as chairman in 2011.

Sunderland look to be on course to be relegated to the third tier of English football for only the second time in the club’s history.

George Forster, chairman of Sunderland AFC Supporters' Association.

Chris Coleman’s team are rock bottom of the Championship table with just eight games left to play this season.

SAFC supporters today said that any prospect of getting Quinn back involved with the running of the club could only be a positive thing.

Joint editor of A Love Supreme independent fanzine Paul Dobson said: “There does seem to be some substance in the story and of course it’s positive that Niall Quinn’s name has been mentioned.

“He’s one of the genuinely nice people in football and got the Irish backers involved the last time we were struggling so badly.

“As fans we are increasingly desperate for some good news, and this looks like it could be.”

Fans Museum creator Michael Ganley meanwhile said: “If Niall was to be involved would be terrific, not only knowing the fans’ passions, but more so the fact he was involved with the purchase and the sale of the club prior.

“Whatever the outcome, our club will always be unique and full of passionate fans.”

George Forster, of Sunderland Supporters’ Association, said: “I’d be delighted if Niall Quinn did come back because he’s a real football man.

“He knows the club inside out, he’s had a few years away now and hopefully if he is to get involved he’s learned from whatever mistakes he made befor.”

Some fans have used the hashtag #TinniesforQuinny on Twitter to celebrate the news that Quinn could be involved with a SAFC takeover.