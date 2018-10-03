He was only 9 when he cycled 150 miles - now he could be an award winner

Amazing fundraiser Lewin Tubuna could be set for another great achievement after being nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

The Hartlepool lad cycled 150 miles in three days ... and got back home on his 10th birthday in August.

Lewin Tubuna pictured with dad Suli, mum Lynsey and sister Mia.

He raised thousands of pounds for Alice House Hospice and won the hearts of supporters who followed his progress on social media.

Now he’s in the running for an award and proud mum Lynsey said: “That’s great. He will be over the moon.”

Lewin was one of a team of people who rode from Whitehaven, in Cumbria, back home to Hartlepool.

He raised more than double his initial target of £2,500 as the word spread of his phenomenal efforts.

He just takes it all in his stride and I don’t think he realises how big this was Lynsey Tubuna

Lynsey added: “He just takes it all in his stride and I don’t think he realises how big this was.”

Showing amazing effort during his bike ride, Lewin Tubuna was aching and emotional after the first 70 miles of cycling - but said it was all worth it because of the poorly hospice patients he was helping.

But his charity effort this year wasn’t even the first time that Lewin had made a difference to worthy causes.

Just last year, he took part in a mini-triathlon for Muscular Dystrophy UK on his ninth birthday.

Lewin with his huge ranks of supporters.

Two years ago, he raised money for the town’s Miles for Men charity by doing a sponsored 10-mile bike ride on his eighth birthday.

Lewin joins a growing list of entries for this year’s awards.

But we want more. This is your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

We have loads of categories enter your nomination in. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

Time for a breather during his mega fundraiser.

In fact, don’t limit yourself to putting forward one hero. Feel free to put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Here are the categories to choose from;

• Young Performer of the Year (Under 21);

• Green Champion;

• Student of the Year;

• Fundraiser of the Year;

• Volunteer of the year;

• Sporting Excellence;

• Community Group;

• Community Champion;

• Child of Courage;

• Child of Achievement;

• Emergency services award;

• Carer of the Year;

• Neighbour of the Year;

• Sports team of the year;

• Role model of the Year;

• Lifetime Achievement award.

Stagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are the backers in this year’s competition and we thank them all.

We want you to nominate people by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk, or nominate at http://www.bestofhartlepool.co.uk/nominate.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 26.