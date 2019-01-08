'Asking for trouble' - 11 things you said about Hartlepool shop's plans for 24-hour 'booze hatch'

Mail readers have blasted plans to open a 24-hour hatch for serving alcohol at a Hartlepool shop.

The proposal, which is for Hadj's Mini Market on the town's York Road, would see the shop close its doors at 11pm, but allow the business to serve alcohol 24 hours a day through a hatch, which would be open until 7am the next morning.

You have been having your say on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page. Picture: Pixabay.

The plans also say that most alcohol will be kept behind the counter for safety purposes and that workers would "assess every individual buying alcohol such as the state of the person and age and behaviour" to ensure public safety.

Families across the town have criticised the plan, which some say is "asking for trouble".



Others have expressed concerns about the impact this service could have, if approved, on those living in the area and the emergency services working in Hartlepool.

The application, which is in with Hartlepool Borough Council, also states that there is CCTV installed at the site with six cameras, and that there would be a panic button inside the store with links to the police.

Objections can be submitted via email to the council here, and the deadline for these is January 18.

Here's how you responded to the story on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Edwina Smith: "This is why our town is going down the toilet. Pleading poverty and going to food banks but always got money for drink and cigarettes."

Linda Butterfield: "No Hartlepool doesn't need a 24-hour store, asking for more trouble in town."

Michelle Church Williams: "No! There [are] enough [opportunities] to buy alcohol, don't need 24-hour access."

James Thomas: "Police and other emergency services are already under-resourced and over-stretched in this town without having to sort things out here when it kicks off. Plus not fair on people who live round there."

Melanie Eastwood: "It's as if they want the town to be destroyed! How is more alcohol going to help, I thought people already drank too much."

Related content: Hartlepool store's bid to create new hatch to sell alcohol 24 hours a day



Danny Brown: "Such a bad idea it's incomprehensible."

Shirley Donoghue: "It’s not the alcohol that [causes] the trouble. It’s the uncontrolled people that drink it."

Karl Laundon: "The town needs to tackle the antisocial behaviour and crime wave before even thinking about something as stupid as this."

Fred Bell: "Probably cause more havoc than you have now."

Zarron Barnes: "Why would you want to make it more accessible. There are people with alcohol addictions trying to get sober and control their addiction. This will not help anyone or the town."

Eileen Carbro: "Definitely not. Should go back to old opening hours. Open at 11 and close at 11 in pubs and 2am for what would have been night clubs in my day. If anyone needs or wants to drink beyond those hours, do it at home."