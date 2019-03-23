Campaign calling on Hartlepool folk to leave the car at home and cycle to work instead

Hartlepool residents are being urged to get on their bikes and support a nationwide initiative this week.

Town chiefs are encouraging people to feel the health and other benefits of cycling by joining in Ride to Work Week which takes place between Monday, March 25 and Sunday, March 31.

It is run by the national organisation Love to Ride and is being supported by the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub which works to promote alternatives to driving, including cycling, walking and public transport.

Tony Davison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sustainable Travel Officer who co-ordinates the work of the hub, said: “There’s lots of positive reasons for taking part in Ride to Work Week – cycling can make you healthier, happier and wealthier! It also helps to reduce congestion and pollution.

“Statistics show that cycle commuters take half the sick leave of non-cycling colleagues and people who ride to work regularly report improved mental health due to lower stress and anxiety levels.”

Participants can sign up for Ride to Work Week at www.lovetoride.net/teesvalley and every time you log a ride to work you will be entered into a daily prize draw throughout the week.

Prizes up for grabs include gloves, vouchers, bike gear and even trips to Amsterdam, New Zealand and the Grand Canyon.

For more information about cycling and other forms of sustainable travel contact the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub on (01429) 523259.