Care boss to give talk at Hartlepool Council

Council bosses are to receive a talk providing an update on adult care services as part of its ‘commitment to drive improvements’.

Local inspection manager of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) Jean Pegg, will be giving an update to Hartlepool Council adult services committee on Thursday.

He will be presenting current findings on the health and social care services in the area.

The committee receives regular reports regarding care home provision for older people, and other regulated services for people with social care needs, which include CQC ratings.

A report from Jill Harrison, council director of adult & community based services, said: “The adult services committee has identified care provision for adults as a priority and is committed to driving improvements in care quality.”

The meeting will take place at the Hartlepool Civic Centre from 10am on Thursday.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service