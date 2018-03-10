Chance for public to learn more about proposed ‘health village’ in Hartlepool

People have the chance to learn more about plans to create a ‘health village’ on land in the grounds of Hartlepool’s hospital.

Housing group Thirteen is holding a second community consultation event to get residents’ feedback on the proposed development of the site next to the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The next consultation event will take place on Tuesday, March 13, between 2.30pm and 6.30pm in Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool.

There will be display boards showing the plans for the site, and staff from Thirteen, Alice House Hospice and the project design team will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

Chris Smith, executive director of service delivery and development, said: “Following the first event held at the hospital in January, we listened to all the comments that we received, and following this, we have significantly revised the proposals.

“We are currently working in partnership with Alice House Hospice to develop homes that will provide integrated health and social care support.

“The proposed development will complement the existing hospital and hospice services and help meet the needs of residents who will benefit from its specialist features. It will enable them to lead independent lives while receiving the care and support they need.”

Tracy Woodall, chief executive at Alice House Hospice, said: “We feel really privileged to be given the opportunity to work with Thirteen to create a truly unique opportunity for the people of Hartlepool to have a village whereby people can stay there all of their lives with support on their doorstep.

“This is our way of thanking the people of Hartlepool for all the support they give to the Hospice and we want to ensure this village complements other services available.”

but also provides an outstanding approach to creating a compassionate community that really cares for its residents. We hope you will join us on this journey.”

Campaigners have spoken out about the plans after Thirteen announced the proposal for a 106-home health village on land at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road.