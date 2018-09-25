Chance to learn more about Alice House Hospice at its AGM this week

People are invited to attend the annual meeting of Alice House Hospice this week when important business will be discussed and the efforts of staff and volunteers celebrated.

The hospice’s Annual General Meeting takes place at the hospice, in Wells Avenue, on Thursday, September 27 and everyone is welcome to attend.

Alice House Hospice mascot Alice Mouse

There will be presentations by hospice Chief Executive Tracy Woodall and also from specialist dementia nurse Linzi Stafford.

The hospice’s accounts for the year ending March 31 this year will be presented.

And there will be time for celebration too with presentations of Volunteer Long Service Awards, Staff Development Certificates and Chief Executive Awards.

It has been another busy year for the hospice with fundraising at the forefront of its work in the community.

Over the summer alone, significant sums were raised thanks to events including a Dogs’ Day Out, Colour Run, Moonlight Walk, Hootenanny Beer Festival, afternoon tea, a new Summer Fair and supporters who ran the Great North Run.

The next big event will be the return of the Santa Fun Run which takes place on Sunday, December 2, in Ward Jackson Park.

All of the events, along with many individual gifts, go towards the £3.2m the Alice House needs to raise every year for its services.

It receives only 15% funding from the Government meaning £2.7m needs to be raised from the community.

Funding helps the hospice to provide care for people with serious and life-limiting conditions with dignity.

Each patient receives a tailor-made package of services to meet their physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs.

In June, the hospice launched a new Carers Support Group on Wednesdays from 4pm to 7pm and is open to anyone who is a Carer.

In August, the hospice received news that it has been awarded £10,000 to develop its Patient Enrichment Programme.

It plans to provide music, craft and art workshops for patients attending day care and complex needs day as well as day hospice with Equal Arts who helped the hospice get and care for four hens last year.

Doors for Thursday’s Annual General Meeting open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.