Claire gave up smoking after 20 years - now others are being urged to quit too

A woman who smoked for more than 20 years has thanked a health trust for helping her to quit.

Claire Gibson, from Billingham, went to a drop-in clinic which was run by the stop smoking team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

I feel so much better. I was meeting with the stop smoking advisors every two weeks who were a huge help. They encouraged me and gave me advice to help me keep going. Claire Gibson

She was put on a 12-week programme on a medication which helps reduce cravings as well as the effects smokers feel if they do have a smoke.

At the end, a delighted Claire said: “I feel so much better. I was meeting with the stop smoking advisors every two weeks who were a huge help.”

She added: “They encouraged me and gave me advice to help me keep going.”

Alison Johns, the stop smoking specialist advisor, said it was “fantastic when people like Claire successfully quit smoking – it shows other smokers that it really is possible”.