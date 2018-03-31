Double boost for Hartlepool hospital patients

A hard-working hospital team has won a double boost thanks to its efforts to reduce hospital stays for patients.

The joint replacement unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool has two reasons to celebrate.

It has just enjoyed its most successful month yet and has also been officially recognised by a research group for the valuable overall contribution the team are making.

The team, based on ward 4 which is part of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, have been making improvements to help reduce the length of stay of patients after surgery.

And the hard work has clearly paid off as the unit marks its best month in February with an average stay of just 2.7 days.

The team have also been awarded with a certificate of recognition from the Yorkshire Quality and Safety Research Group for their contribution to a national evaluation programme.

The programme’s aim was to improve care for hip and knee surgery elective patients.

Ward matron Linda Wildberg welcomed the boost and said: “The team have done a lot of work around advanced recovery of patients after surgery and around seven day working.”

She added: “The average length of stay for patients in February was 2.7 days – this is an all-time low and a truly fantastic achievement.”

The unit has made numerous improvements to improve patient care, and that included extended recovery after surgery by an anaesthetist on the day of the operation.

But all of the improvements and acknowledgements were the rewards for a real team effort, said Linda.

“This is not by luck, this is due to the hard work of the whole team and their creative thinking around how we can improve things, however large or small.

“The team is enthusiastic, innovative and is always striving to improve. Congratulations to all.”