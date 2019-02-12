Experience matters when seeking a solicitor for a personal injury claim

With an injury claim, it is important to have experienced solicitors on your side. Here at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, we have more than 175 years to our name, and one of the best reputations in the region.

You would be forgiven for assuming that most personal injury claims involve whiplash, as this is often what is most reported in the media.

We are experienced in pursuing claims where the injuries are less common and more unusual however, such as electrocution, burns, noise-induced injuries and more.

If you are suffering from a less common injury, it is important to have solicitor has sufficient experience and resources to deal with rare injuries.

You may need a solicitor who is experienced in more complex matters. This is exactly what happened in the case of a young girl that we are currently instructed to act on behalf of.

The young girl’s mother approached Tilly Bailey & Irvine and explained that her daughter had attended a birthday party at a local play area and had put a glue canister – which had not been put away – in her mouth. She suffered oral chemical burns.

What appeared to be a relatively straightforward claim quickly turned on its head.

As well as other issues, the young girl now suffers from a repeated sore throat and respiratory problems.

The medical expert, instructed to prepare a report in this claim, identified that the adhesive contained a chemical which is harmful if swallowed and may cause respiratory irritation.

The chemical is also suspected of causing genetic defects and cancer.

We were able to quickly identify that the young girl also needed to be assessed by other experts, such as a Paediatric Oncologist to assess the risk of her developing cancer.

This ensures that she will be compensated for this risk and any other injuries which may not have been apparent at first glance.

We are able to identify and instruct suitable experts in even the more unusual cases to ensure that our clients have appropriate medical evidence in support of their claim.

Whilst it has not been easy to locate the necessary experts in this matter, we have not stopped until we have found experts who can assist.

If you have been putting off pursuing a personal injury claim because you fear that it may be too complex, please do not wait any longer.

Our Personal Injury solicitors in Hartlepool will be happy to discuss your claim and may be able to offer a ‘No Win No Fee Agreement’.