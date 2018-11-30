Father of teenage rugby player who broke his neck praises club officials who went to his aid

The father of a teenage rugby player who broke his neck during a match has praised two quick-thinking rugby club officials who rushed to his son’s aid.

Karl Mann was playing for Hartlepol RFC U-17s in a match against Jarrovians Colts when he was severely injured in a collapsed scrum.

Hartlepool RFC U-17s player Karl Mann, in front of referee, during the game.

The accident happened in the last five minutes of the match on Sunday, November 4, in Hartlepool leaving 16-year-old Karl motionless on the ground.

Jarrovians Colts team manager Suzanne Etchells, 49, and RFC first aider Eleanor Peggie, 20, both from South Shields, phoned an ambulance and held his head to ensure it didn’t move.

The college student from Dyke House, was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Tees where he under went an X-ray and a CT scan.

Doctors found that he had fractured two vertebrae in his neck with the C4 protruding over the C5, putting pressure on his spinal cord.

He was transferred to the spinal unit at the James Cook University Hospital and operated on the next morning.

He now has had two titanium plates in his neck and is undergoing physiotherapy.

Dad Tony Mann, 51, of Dyke House, Harlepool, said his son had been ‘very lucky’.

He said: “I was just spectating when. in the last few minutes of the match, he went into a scrum and it collapsed.

“The fist aiders went across and it was clear he had suffered a serious injury. He had pins and needles and couldn’t feel anything other than his right arm.

“An ambulance came and took him to hospital and he was operated on the next morning.”

He added: “He has now been discharged and is back home. He is now undergoing physio and has to go back to see a specialist on December 19.

“He has a little bit of weakness in his left arm but he is nearly 100% again. He has been very lucky, as he could have been paralysed.

“The two first aiders were absolutely fabulous. We went up to Jarrow Rugby Club to say thank you to them.”

Although Karl’s playing career is over, he has decided to take up coaching and refereeing.

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.23pm on November 4, to a patient injured at Hartlepool RFC.

“We despatched a double crewed ambulance and took one patient to the University Hospital of North Tees.”