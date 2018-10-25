Former nurse appointed as new chief executive at Hartlepool's hospital trust

A hospital trust has a new chief responsible for services for patients from Hartlepool and East Durham.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the University Hospital of Hartlepool and the University Hospital of North Tees, has appointed Julie Gillon as its chief executive.

Julie, who joined the trust in 2002 and most recently held the title of chief operating officer/deputy chief executive, has been interim chief executive over the last year.

This was following the secondment of previous chief executive Alan Foster to lead a regional programme to transform healthcare – known as the Integrated Care System (ICS) and the Integrated Care Partnership (ICP).

Over the last year, he has held the role of accountable officer at the trust - but will now focus solely on his role in the ICS.

The trust’s chairman, Paul Garvin, said: “After due consideration, Alan has announced that he will be standing down from his position with the trust in order to focus his attention fully on the system leadership for the Integrated Care System.

“We must now focus on the complexity of the challenges facing us over the coming years and the need to have permanency and certainty at a senior level as we move forward.

“Julie has been undertaking the role on an interim basis and during this time has led the organisation to achievement of ‘good’ with the Care Quality Commission, been instrumental in driving improvement in financial performance and maintained high levels of operational performance, which has been recognised nationally. It was also noted the significant contribution she is making to driving forward the local ICP agenda, which is of vital importance in terms of future sustainability.

“After consultation with the council of governors, the board of directors are delighted to formally announce this appointment.”

Julie, who started her NHS career as a nurse, has a wealth of experience in a number of areas including clinical services strategic development and service transformation.

She said: “I am looking forward to continuing the work I have been leading on over the last 12 months.

“As an organisation we are committed to making the journey from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.

“With the work of the Integrated Care Partnership, there is a recognition that the NHS needs to work differently by providing more care in the community and working collaboratively with neighbouring organisations.

“I am passionate about providing the very best care to our patients and am looking forward to continuing this work.”