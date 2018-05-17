Gym operator backs mental health awareness with open week

A gym operator is opening its doors and letting non-members to train for free to show its support for World Mental Health Week.

The open week which runs until Sunday, May 20, is being rolled out at all Xercise4Less gyms across the country and is being used to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Xercise4Less will also be accepting donations for the Mental Health Foundation, aims to find and address the sources of mental health problems for people in the UK.

In most clubs there will be donation boxes available and Xercise4Less is also encouraging people to visit the Mental Health Foundation’s Just Giving page.

As well as allowing anyone aged over 16 to train at the gym it will be giving its staff an extra 15-minute break during the day throughout the week to encourage an ‘active break.’

Founder of Xercise4Less, Jon Wright, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a fantastic time to promote the mental health benefits of exercise and physical activity which is why we have decided to host at open week.

“Exercise can be hugely beneficial to anyone suffering from mental health problems, such as depression or anxiety, and it’s also great for reducing stress levels.

“Xercise4Less also want to raise money for a charity that is helping address mental health problems, which is why we will be accepting donations for the Mental Health Foundation throughout the week.”

Xercise4Less in Hartlepool is open seven days a week and has more than 400 pieces of gym equipment. Classes are also available to join throughout the week and the gym also offers a separate ladies’ only gym area.

The operator also has branches in Sunderland and South Shields.

Anyone wishing to attend Xercise4Less during the open week can sign up at www.xercise4less.co.uk/register-as-a-newcomer/