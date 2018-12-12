Hartlepool health chiefs crack down on flu - with a ‘12 days of Flumas’ message!

Health trust bosses are spreading an anti flu message to tie in with the 12 days of Christmas.

The 12 days of Flumas campaign has been revealed by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust which is urging staff and the public to get their flu jab this winter.

The 12 day of Flumas campaign and here's the Day 1 message.

It’s the busiest time of the year for the Trust and officials have stressed the importance of all those who need it to get vaccinated by Christmas, before flu starts to circulate in the New Year.

The Flumas campaign explores the differing associated symptoms that people might experience with flu. They may all hit at once, or they could take a matter of days to arrive.

You might not experience any - 7 out of 10 people with the flu don’t get any symptoms at all.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director, from North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a responsible trust, this year we are focusing on achieving a 100% staff vaccination uptake to ensure our patients have the greatest protection.

“We have already introduced several exciting initiatives across the trust to increase uptake. We will also be working closely with unvaccinated staff who work in higher-risk areas to understand why they haven’t had their jab, and considering any changes that may be required to ensure the overall safety of that service area.”

Of those surveyed, the most common myth surrounding the vaccination is the fear that it gives you the flu. This isn’t possible as the vaccination doesn’t actually contain any live virus.

People might experience mild muscle ache, but this is just the body responding to the vaccine.

On average 8,000 people a year die from the flu, and last year that number neared 15,000. Getting a jab is the simplest way to protect friends, family and loved ones, as well as yourself.

A team of flu fighters from the trust has worked hard to encourage staff to get their flu jab. They’re using the enhanced vaccine which has been developed this year to be more effective in battling the most prolific strain of the virus.

A trust spokesman added: “It’s also a call to action for everyone who needs their flu jab to make sure they get it as soon as they can. You should have the vaccine if you are over 65, pregnant, have certain medical conditions or are living in a long term residential home.

“So what are you waiting for? Call your GP today.”