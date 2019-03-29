Hartlepool hospital trust medics' thoughtful donation following terror attacks in Christchurch two weeks ago today

Hospital staff have collected a thoughtful donation for medics in Christchurch following a terror attack earlier this month.

Debbie Hall, paediatrics lead for the emergency care department at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, and colleagues gathered the donation as Christchurch holds a special place in Debbie's heart.

Hospital trust staff and the donation.

After spending a year in Christchurch from 2010-2011 working in the local hospital, she built up a solid network of friends and colleagues in the country.

Keeping in touch with friends and colleagues over there, as soon as she heard about the mosque shootings two weeks ago today, she quickly picked up the phone to make sure they were all okay.

With such a huge incident comes massive devastation for the community, creating a huge demand on the health care service. They need as much support as they can get from around the world, so Debbie and the team sprang into action.

During Debbie’s time in the country in 2010, the earthquakes hit and devastation spread quickly across the town. Destroying her house, she was forced to cut her time short over there.

She said it impacted everyone, with families and friends turning up at the hospital searching for their loved ones. At a time of absolute devastation where everyone was mourning a loss, the community rallied together to support one another.

Health care providers leaned on one another for support too, with a team travelling in from neighbouring Australia to set up in a local park – they were seeing more than 400 patients a day.

Debbie said: "Myself and the team decided to pitch in and collect some thoughtful gifts that we can send over, so they know that even though we’re thousands of miles away, we’re still thinking of them.

"I want them to feel the same support and reassurance that they gave me when I was over there."