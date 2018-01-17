Hartlepool reality TV star launches fitness business

A former reality television star from Hartlepool is launching a new career in the fitness industry.

Liam Lewis is not only making his way in the fitness modelling world, he aims to help others to get in shape.

Liam Lewis at The Gym Group, Harbour Walk, Hartlepool.

Liam, 29, who found fame by starring in MTV’s Ex On The Beach, three years ago, also appeared on BBC One’s 101 Ways to Leave a Gameshow in 2010 and ITV’s Take Me Out in 2012.

Following the show, which saw a mixture of men and women head to Marbella to find love while dropping in the contestants’ revengeful exs, Liam became something of a celebrity.

He said the response was phenomenal and he even made a number of personal appearances as part of his commitments to the show.

Recently Liam, a former chemical firefighter, has found success in the modeling world.

He is now a professional fitness model after clinching third place in the international fitness model competition, Miami Pro.

Liam said: “People from all over the world took part, so I was delighted to come third. Because of this I can now compete as a professional.”

Thanks to all his training and keeping in shape, Liam has also done some work as a model for a variety of people, including underwear manufacturers.

Now, the Hartlepool man is launching his new businesses, Liam Lewis Fitness, in the town, to help others get in shape.

Former reality TV star, Liam Lewis, puts a client through their paces at the gym.

Based in The Gym Group, Harbour Walk, Liam will be offering personal training and transformation packages.

He wants to help people improve their physique, change their mindset and make a positive change to their life.

Liam, said: “It is very exciting to be doing this.

“I will be working with people on a one to one basis and it will be a very personalised package.”

Liam Lewis.

Liam said the packages will run over eight weeks and will help people to transform their bodies.

As well as the personal training, they will include working on improving clients’ relationships with food, increasing knowledge of training and nutrition and improving the mindset to help make the results permanent.

The training programme will start on Monday, January 29, and cost £350 for a limited time.

To book contact Liam on 07817 978960 or email him at liamharrylewis@hotmail.co.uk.