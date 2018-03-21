Hartlepool woman who donated kidney to husband hands over £1,800 to hospital unit

When Kevin Musgrave suffered renal failure for the second time, his wife Julie did not think twice about giving him one of her kidneys.

Now the couple have handed over another special donation – more than £1,800 to the renal team at The James Cook University Hospital who supported them throughout their treatment.

The Hartlepool couple held a sell-out charity event which was attended by over 230 people – all friends and family of Kevin, Julie and fellow organiser Janine O’Rourke, who donated her half of the total raised to Breast Cancer Care in memory of her late sister Mandy, who would have been 51 on the same day as the fundraiser.

“Our initial target was to raise £500 but donations were flooding in and people were so generous - they were purchasing so many raffle tickets we had to run and get more books on the night,” said Julie.

Kevin, 53, has had renal failure twice in the last 15 years.

His mum Edie donated her kidney in 2003 and then wife Julie, 53, became a living donor in May 2017.

“Dr David Reaich and his team have been amazing from the day I was referred,” said Kevin.

“We can never repay the renal team for their personalised care.

“But we wanted to give back to those that had helped us in the hope that our contribution will help others.”

Julie said she to think about donation due to Kevin’s previous history.

“I was tested the first time but his mam was better matched.

“She was amazing and inspirational.

“Kevin has always been my rock and I wanted to make him feel well again.

“Now I look at him every day and feel proud of his determination and positivity.

“We are enjoying life to the full and are looking forward to our first holiday abroad since the operation.”

Alison Callaway transplant specialist nurse added: “This is an immense achievement and we want to thank everyone involved for all their hard work.”