Health chief delighted to be on board for Mail awards

A group which brings high quality health care to the people of Hartlepool is backing our search for heroes.

The Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group is a sponsor of this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

CCG chairman Dr Boleslaw Posmyk said: “As commissioners of health care services across Hartlepool we are delighted to sponsor the Hartlepool Mail, Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“The CCG represents all GP practices in Hartlepool and serves the whole population. We work with health care professionals across Hartlepool to provide a health service that provides safe, high quality care.”

The CCG’s aims are to:

l Work with patients to promote and support healthy living and self-care.

l Involve service users, carers, staff, providers, partners and the public to develop services and reduce health inequalities.

l Work in partnership to transform services and ensure transparency through inclusion of all stakeholders to meet patient needs.

l Commission sustainable services as close to the patient’s home as possible.

l Ensure services are safe, high quality and cost effective.

l Plan and respond to the identified needs at a locality level for the residents of Hartlepool and Stockton on-Tees.

Dr Posmyk said the awards recognise the dedication and hard work of people across Hartlepool, adding: “We understand the challenges they face and recognise the fantastic work they do.

It is thanks to our sponsors that the awards are such a success.

Stagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are the backers in this year’s competition and we thank them all for their support.

The closing date has now passed for entries to the competition and the next stage is the grand finale, which will be held at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, on Thursday, November 22.

That’s when we shall be revealing the winners in each of the hotly contested categories.