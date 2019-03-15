Hospital patient gets bedside makeover as she spends three months in hospital after fall while visiting daughter in Hartlepool

A hospital hairdresser took room service to a new level when she gave a patient a bedside makeover.

Hospital patient Sandra Williams ended up in hospital for three months after she suffered a fall when visiting her daughter Michelle Williams in Hartlepool for Christmas.

Dawn Cuthbert, hairdresser at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trusts salon Cutting Edge@NTH.

Sandra was feeling fed up with her hair and wanted a bit of pampering, but while staff were keen to meet Sandra’s needs, they felt the trip all the way down to the salon was too much for her.

So Dawn Cuthbert, hairdresser at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s salon, Cutting Edge@NTH visited Sandra Williams, 81, at her bedside to give her a makeover.

After being admitted to Ward 32 at the University Hospital of North Tees, Sandra has remained on the ward for three months.

Dawn was quick to respond, booking Sandra in for a wash, cut and blow dry from the comfort of her own room.

Sandra said: “I certainly wasn’t expecting such a long visit when I travelled up north for Christmas, but these things happen. My daughter comes to visit me every single day and the staff have been absolutely wonderful.

"Whilst they have been able to look after my every need, I wasn’t going to let them loose with the hair-cutting scissors. My daughter mentioned the salon service downstairs, but I was a bit dubious about making the journey after my fall.

"Dawn was ever so helpful and agreed to come up and see me on the ward, bringing a whole new meaning to room service.”

Michelle added “The staff on the ward have done a brilliant job of keeping my mum’s spirits up, she always has a smile on her face when I come in to visit.

"Twelve weeks is a long time to go without getting a hair-cut, so I had a chat with the ladies on the ward to see what they could arrange.

"Dawn was more than happy to pop up to see my mum, nothing was too much of an ask for her. Now mum looks great and can focus on her recovery – thanks North Tees!”

Hazel Jones, ward matron, said: “It really is a fantastic service for patients, something that we’ve never had access to before.

"Three months is a long time for anyone to spend in hospital, but sometimes the additional care over a period of time is required. It doesn’t mean patients should have to sacrifice their beauty regime!”