How to beat Blue Monday

This month brings us ‘Blue Monday’ - January 15 - which is recognised as the most depressing day of the year.

This particular date in the calendar makes it a good opportunity to talk about depression, and what to do when you’re feeling ‘blue’.

What is depression?

Depression is a mental health condition characterised by feelings of unhappiness, hopelessness and anxiety.

We all have moments when we feel a bit down, but depression is when you feel continuously low.

Symptoms can include aches and pains, tiredness, losing interest in socialising, feeling tearful, losing your appetite and having a low/non-existent libido.

Talk about it

Some people can feel so desperate that they consider suicide or self-harm. It is important if you are feeling like this to seek professional help and overcome the fear of other’s judging you.

Treatment

If you have mild depression your doctor may suggest lifestyle changes and talking therapies like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to help.

If you have moderate to severe depression, you may be prescribed anti-depressants on a repeat prescription.

Lifestyle changes

Some lifestyle changes can support your mental health

Healthy diet: eating healthily is shown to help maintain mental health.

Drink less: alcohol is a depressant and drinking it can make you feel worse.

Exercise: there’s evidence that exercising for 20 minutes daily can lift your mood by releasing natural endorphins.

Stay in touch: depression can be isolating but keeping in touch your support network can improve your mood.

Routine: sticking to a sleep routine and regular meals can help your mood.

Face up to it: sometimes when we’re depressed we avoid situations that make us anxious. Face up to these fears or you could lose confidence.

If you are feeling low or depressed, you can call NHS 111 or go to A&E. Alternatively, The Samaritans have a 24-hour hotline (call 116 123)

Dr. Alexandra Phelan is an NHS GP and Online Doctor for Pharmacy2U. Manage your repeat prescriptions by going to www.pharmacy2u.co.uk/NHS