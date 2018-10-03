How to enjoy exercise in the cold

It’s official. We can retire our summer T-shirts and pack away the barbecue.

The colder weather has arrived, but there’s no need to store away your running shoes and workout gear with your swimming shorts just because it’s not as warm outside.

And because of this sudden change in temperature, I have a quick fact for you.

Did you know that between October and April, (the colder months), my physio clinic is flooded with people suffering from lower back pain?

Well, the reason why lower back stiffness is so common this time of year usually comes down to one thing – people spending more time indoors, specifically sitting down more, and as result not keeping as active as they did during the warmer months.

You see, during the summer it’s easy to fall in love with being active.

Whether it be jogging, cycling, taking your workouts to the park or walking more to the shops rather than taking the bus, or getting in your car – feeling the sunshine on your skin can really make you feel great,and want to spend more time outside making the most of it.

But the chances are, when the dark nights draw in, and the sun begins to hide away, the thought of going outside isn’t so appealing.

It becomes a lot easier to take one look out of your window and decide to skip taking that walk to work that you were only doing last week, and instead take a ride in the car.

This means that you’re going to end up spending a lot more of your time (if not 99% of it), indoors and sitting down, which, as you may know, isn’t so good for your back, just because you’re put off by the lack of sunshine.

So, what can you do to keep just as active as you were during the summer to avoid lower back pain?

The solution is simple – you don’t have to change a thing.

You can still walk or cycle to work, enjoy a run in the park and a walk along the seafront – your exercise routine doesn’t have to change at all, the only thing that does is how you do it.

When it comes to exercising in cooler temperatures, the best way to enjoy it, and decrease the risk of injury, is to layer up by investing in the right clothing.

Cover up from your head to your toes if you need to. The heat in your body is generated in your core, so by wearing items such as gloves, a hat, and a warm fleece jacket, you’ll be able to keep just as active and enjoy exercising just like you did in the summer.

Another fun fact for you as well – research actually shows that treating yourself to new exercise clothes can make it that much more fun too!

So it gives you a good excuse to get outside, and I can guarantee that your body will thank you for it!

I hope to see you running and walking around town.

