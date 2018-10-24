Living with cancer? There’s help at hand in Hartlepool

Help and advice is on the way for Hartlepool people affected by cancer.

Four organisations are coming together to put on events which will raise awareness.

These events will be an excellent opportunity to find out the support available locally. It will be an opportunity to improve well-being following cancer diagnosis and treatment and meet and talk to others who have had similar experiences Jan Harley

They are being run by Catalyst Stockton, with support from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, the Northern Cancer Alliance and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The trust’s Macmillan lead cancer nurse Jan Harley said: “These events will be an excellent opportunity to find out the support available locally. It will be an opportunity to improve well-being following cancer diagnosis and treatment and meet and talk to others who have had similar experiences.

“People will also have the chance to ask questions and explore new activities or opportunities to improve your quality of life and speak to organisations about mental/emotional well-being, financial and employment support, physical activity, carers support, social activities and more.”

The Hartlepool event will be on Wednesday, November 7, at the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning in Brierton Lane from 10am to 3pm.

Events are also being held at the Northern Echo Arena in Darlington on November 16, Inspire 2 Learn in the Southbank in Redcar on November 20 and in Middlesbrough (at a venue to be confirmed) on December 3.

The whole series starts with the first of the Living With and Beyond Cancer events on Friday, October 26, from 10am to 3pm, at the Destiny Centre in Norton.

Each will include inspirational speakers, workshops, taster sessions, stalls and live music.

People can find out what support is available locally and ways to improve wellbeing following a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

They can also talk to others who have had similar experiences, ask questions and explore new activities to improve their quality of life.

Jan added: “We look forward to seeing people at the events and providing that advice and support.”

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/living-with-beyond-cancer-information-event-stockton-registration-50774762682?fbclid=IwAR22qWxaNiGIZSK5kuhvmpVUYyxIcTPVqQoz97Yy2LwjEUpV1Gs7ulZ87TE.