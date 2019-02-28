Missed GP appointments in Hartlepool cost the NHS thousands of pounds a day

No-show GP patients in Hartlepool are costing cost the NHS thousands of pounds a day, new figures reveal.

Patients failed to attend 5,599 face-to-face consultations with doctors and nurses in Hartlepool and Stockton during December, according to NHS Digital data.

That works out at over 200 missed appointments every day - and an estimated wast of £168,000 because the average appointment costs the NHS £30.

That is equivalent to the annual salary of seven full-time nurses and meant GPs and other practice staff wasted 933 hours of consulting time.

A spokesman for NHS Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees CCG said: “GP appointments are in great demand. By simply not turning up it makes it harder for other patients to be seen.

“Many conditions can be treated by alternatives to GPs and patients are encouraged to use NHS 111 for non-urgent healthcare concerns.

“By calling 111 patients will be navigated to the best place for their healthcare.”

He added: “There are many genuine reasons why people may need to cancel or reschedule an appointment, but it is important people let their GP practice know as soon as possible if they are unable to attend.

“The CCG and practices continually review and improve primary healthcare to help reduce the impact of patients who do not attend their appointment.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said missed sessions are “a frustrating waste of resources” for GPs, and other patients struggling to secure time with their doctors.

In December, a total of 96,872 face-to-face consultations were booked with GPs and other practice staff in the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group.

Of them, one in 17 was missed without the patient calling in to cancel or reschedule.

RCGP chair Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard said: “We would urge patients to let us know if they can’t attend appointments as soon as possible, so we can offer that time to someone who really needs it.

“Many patients are waiting far too long for a GP appointment, and we can all do our bit to help.”

The British Medical Association said it was vital that appointments were not wasted at a time of intense pressure on the NHS.

The association’s GP committee chair, Dr Richard Vautrey said: “We believe that the NHS should make clear to the public that, given current pressures on the health service, patients should make every possible effort to attend or rearrange their appointment to avoid time and money being wasted.”

A number of practices across Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees are now offering patients online consultations.

These guide patients to the most appropriate place for their care - including accessing self-help, pharmacy advice or to request a consultation at their practice,

The Trust spokesman added: “We all have a responsibility to make the best use of NHS resources and this includes appointments at GP practices.

“We would therefore encourage patients to let their practice know if they no longer need a booked appointment by contacting the practice reception team.”