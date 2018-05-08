Mum of little Bradley Lowery set to meet Health Secretary to discuss potentially life-saving treatment

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery is getting set to meet with health officials to make a case for potentially life saving treatment to be available on the NHS.

Gemma Lowery has been campaigning for an antibody treatment for children with neuroblastoma called dinutuximab beta to be available on the NHS.

Gemma Lowery and Bradley, who died last year.

The treatment has been going through The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to see if it can be given to children, but NICE has issued interim guidance saying the drug was too expensive and not cost effective enough.

On the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page Gemma said: "This antibody has been on trial for several years and is showing promising results.

"It is believed to give a child an extra 20% chance of survival. This may not seem a lot but speaking from my heart and experience when you think your child could die it is a life line.

"Not only does it improve chance of survival it can also kill off stubborn tumours.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

"Bradley still had disease when he went into the antibody treatment and none of us thought it was ever going to go but it did because of dinutuximab beta.

"Hearing the news my baby boy was cancer free was incredible hearing his voice shouting 'yeaaaa the nasties have gone, I kicked cancers butt' was unbelievable and a memory I will treasure for the rest of my life.

"This drug is being used in the USA, and other parts of Europe, I really hope all involved with the decision to approve this drug come to a prompt and effective solution as soon as possible.

"New drugs for any childhood cancer are far and few between.

Bradley inspired so many people.

"We need to move forward with this not back.

"Do we really want to behind other countries in cancer treatment? Or do we want to show the world we are just as good if not better?

"Together we can make a difference."

Gemma announced how she has sent a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May asking for her support and has arranged to meet Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Health Minster Steve Brine to discuss the issue.

She said: "I really hope that NICE pass the antibody to be giving on the NHS.

"Families are worried sick their child might not get potential life saving treatment.

"I have wrote to the Prime Minster about this asking for her support.

"I am pleased to say I got a very nice letter back and she has arranged for me to meet Jeremy Hunt and Steve Brine to discuss this.

"Please show your support."