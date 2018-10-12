New and expectant mums urged to have say on maternity services in Hartlepool

New and expectant mothers are being urged to complete a short survey to help shape the future of maternity services in the town.

The survey, which runs until Wednesday, November 21, offers residents the chance to voice their opinions and share their experiences of accessing antenatal and postnatal services in Hartlepool.

Those who have accessed or are yet to access the services are encouraged to share what influenced their decision about where a baby was or will be born, the quality of services provided and what advice or information was given to them.

Councillor Brenda Loynes, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Audit and Governance Committee said: “The council’s Audit and Governance Committee is working with the Foundation Trust to shape the delivery of maternity services in Hartlepool for the future.

“Our maternity service provision is of vital importance to the town, and we are committed to ensuring residents have access to the highest quality of antennal and postnatal services available.

“I’m really keen to increase the number of births at the town’s birthing unit, and the information gained as part of this consultation could play a key part in this.

“I hope that many new and expectant mothers do take this opportunity to spend a few minutes completing the survey and help us to build a clear picture of our current maternity services provision, as told by those who have experienced it first-hand.”

Complete the questionnaire by visiting www.hartlepool.gov.uk/maternity-survey before the deadline of Wednesday 21st November 2018.

For further information or to request a paper copy of the maternity services survey, please call (01429) 523087 or email elena.lilley@hartlepool.gov.uk.