New group launched to help Hartlepool people with brain injuries

A new group to help support people living with serious brain injuries in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas has been re-launched.

Headway Hartlepool will extend its services across the town and into parts of neighbouring East Durham and Teesside, and will support brain injury survivors and their families through the ongoing challenges of adapting to life after such a traumatic injury.

The group is one of over 125 branches of Headway across the UK, and is being re-launched with a new committee and new momentum to support the charity’s efforts to help those in need.

Headway is a key name in the field of rehabilitation for people with brain injuries and works to help improve the lives of those affected through support, information and services available to them and their families.

The re-launch took place at an event at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, attended by healthcare professionals, support workers and service users alike.

The committee comprises expertise across disciplines including law, marketing and healthcare, but the group is keen to add further members.

Christopher Spoors, treasurer of Headway Hartlepool and a specialist senior litigator in neurotrauma at law firm Sintons, said: “Having worked with victims of brain injuries and their families and helping to secure the necessary support and rehabilitation for them, I have seen first-hand the huge difference Headway makes to their lives, and equally importantly, to their families too.

“Sustaining a brain injury and living with the consequences can be an incredibly difficult and challenging time and Headway has made a genuine difference to the lives of many people I have acted for, and for many thousands more across the UK.

“I am delighted to be part of the committee of Headway Hartlepool and will look forward to us being able to offer our support to people across Hartlepool and beyond.”

The first Headway house was opened in Gloucester in 1983, providing a day-centre to assist in long-term rehabilitation, respite care and hospital liaison.

This was so successful that other Headway houses were soon started in Basingstoke, Colchester, Reading and Bristol, with more following.

Headway Hartlepool will next meet on Wednesday, May 2, at 10.30am at West Hartlepool Rugby Club in Catcote Road.

This will be an interactive session for people with brain injuries and their families and carers to help shape the future of the group and the services it offers.