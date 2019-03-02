New pharmacy opens doors to serve two Hartlepool estates

A new pharmacy has opened to serve two Hartlepool estates.

Middle Warren Pharmacy is now open for business after winning planning permission for a new building at the Middle Warren shopping centre off Merlin Way.

Pharmacist Qammar Nazir says it is filling a much-needed gap for Bishop Cuthbert and Clavering estates.

Mr Nazir said: “We chose this location because Bishop Cuthbert is a growing estate and is near to Clavering.

“Because we are central to the two estates it will benefit both of them.

“Bishop Cuthbert does not have another pharmacy. There is Hartfields Medical Centre but it does not have a pharmacy.”

Among the services it provides are free prescription collection and home delivery, free blood pressure checks, medicine reviews, emergency contraception, flu vaccinations and healthy living advice and support.

The pharmacy opened to the public at the beginning of February and has had a busy first month.

Mr Nazir added: “We have been more busy than we thought we would be.

“It has been very positive and have had a lot of people registering with us.

“We are next to a busy shopping area.”

The pharmacy employs three people. As well as Mr Nazir it has a delivery driver and dispenser.

Hartlepool Borough Council granted planning permission last summer.

Mr Nazir said he project has been around two years in the planning including obtaining a licence from the NHS.

A Hartlepool Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment 2018 has identified there was a need for a pharmacy in the area.

It is one of five independent branches run by the same family, with the others being in Harrogate.

It is open 9am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-4pm on Saturdays.