Outstanding rating for hospital following Care Quality Commission

Staff and patients at a hospital are celebrating an overall ‘Outstanding’ rating after being reviewed for a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

Billingham Grange Independent Hospital received the rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The hospital, run by Barchester Healthcare, was recognised as outstanding in two key assessment areas, caring and well-led and good in three, safe, effective and responsive.

The report stated: “Staff displayed a caring and compassionate approach to patients. Staff knew patients they cared for well and ensured that the support they gave was in line with their personal preferences.”

It added: “There was a strong governance structure in place, which displayed joined up working from ward to board level. The service was very well-led at ward and regional level.

“Staff went the extra mile to ensure that patients were involved in decisions about their care and treatment.”

In celebration of the rating, CEO of Barchester Healthcare Dr Pete Calveley, visited the hospital to thank each member of the team personally, and presented each one with a £500 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.

Stella Bolger, hospital director, said: “We are ecstatic! Our team at Billingham work so hard to provide the highest possible standard of care for our patients and we are so delighted to be recognised for our work by the CQC, and to be rated ‘Outstanding’ overall.

“I’m very proud of the team who share the same values, and dedicate their lives to the people we care for to contribute for an overall better life for our patients.”