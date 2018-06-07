Parkrun with a difference for Hartlepool this Saturday

Runners in Hartlepool will be paying their own tribute to 70 years of the NHS - and organisers are urging health staff to join them.

Hartlepool parkrun is one of hundreds around the UK to host an NHS birthday celebration event on Saturday, June 9.

Hartlepool's parkrun volunteer team.

The initiative, known as ‘parkrun for the NHS,’ aims to recognise the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation.

Hartlepool parkrun is a free 5k event held every Saturday at 9am on the promenade starting at Maritime Avenue. It is open to walkers and runners of all ages and abilities and coordinated by volunteers.

This Saturday, runners are being encouraged to run/jog/walk in their uniforms (if they are NHS staff) or don their best dress fancy dress and come along as doctors, nurses or any healthcare professional.

The communications team from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will be there along with Trust physiotherapists to offer advice and support to participants

Hartlepool parkrun Event Director, Angela Lawlor, said: “We would love to see as many NHS staff as possible on the day, to walk, run, volunteer or simply receive a well earned round of applause for the incredible contribution they make to our community.

“Hartlepool parkrun is an extremely friendly, welcoming event that provides a perfect opportunity to get out in the fresh air to socialise and be physically active in a supportive environment.”

Parkrun for the NHS is being supported by Dame Kelly Holmes who said it was “fantastic” to see parkrun join forces with the NHS to encourage even more people to get active.

Growing levels of obesity is a major health issue for the NHS, and can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, some types of cancer and stroke.

Flashback to the first ever Hartlepool parkrun.

The cost to the NHS of treating diabetes alone is around £10 billion every year – nearly 10% of the NHS budget. It is estimated that obesity is responsible for more than 30,000 deaths each year and that obesity could overtake tobacco smoking as the biggest cause of preventable death.

To join parkrun, registration is free on the parkrun website at: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/

On registering, people should print out their unique barcode and bring this along to the event. The Hartlepool parkrun website is www.parkrun.org.uk/hartlepool.