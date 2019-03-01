Plans for more services to help disabled people at Centre for Independent Living in Hartlepool

Council bosses are looking to expand its growing services at a centre aiming to help disabled people by incorporating it into its community hub scheme.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses have drawn up plans for the future direction of services at the town’s Centre for Independent Living (CIL) in Burbank Street.

A report to go before the adult and community based services committee praised the services currently on offer, which focus on supporting working age adults with disability.

It also offers office accommodation for a number of providers and has hosted events such as the launch of the Hartlepool Borough Council Plan, Healthwatch dementia event, the ‘1 Hart 1 Mind’ drop in event, fundraising and social events.

However council bosses are now looking to develop services further by including the site in the council’s community hub offer along with the three existing Hubs (North, Central and South).

A report from director of adult and community based services Jill Harrison said it will provide more opportunities for people in the area.

It said: “It is recognised that there is significant potential for the CIL to develop further and to provide working age adults with disabilities with increased opportunities to access training, employment and services that support independence.

“In order to maximise this potential it is proposed that the CIL becomes part of the Community Hub offer, along with the three existing Hubs.

“The aim of the revised offer is to improve outcomes for existing users of the day opportunities service while also providing services for a new cohort of people who are moving to adulthood. “

The report added the current opportunities at the centre will be maintained but will have an increased focus on independent living in a bid to attract younger people with a broader range of needs.

This will form part of the centre’s priorities for the next 12 months.

In 2018 9,699 people attended training or events at the centre, a 23% increase from 7,848 people the previous year.

The day-to-day services at the centre, which opened in February 2017 and cost £4million, currently support 95 people and the number is steadily increasing.

There are currently three Community Hubs in Hartlepool located in the North, Central and South of the borough.

They aim to to reduce the health inequalities of the local population through providing access to purposeful and safe community space as well as hosting a range of services to support the needs of each community.

The proposals will be discussed at the adult and community based services committee meeting on Thursday, March 7 at 2.30pm.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service