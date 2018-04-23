Some 'healthy' yoghurts contain almost all of a child's recommended daily sugar intake

Apparently healthy yoghurts can come close to sending children over their daily sugar limit in a single helping, campaigners have warned.

NHS guidelines say children aged between four and six should have no more than 19g or five cubes of free sugar (sugar not 'locked in' naturally to products) a day, while seven-to-10-year-olds should have no more than six cubes.

New research has found that some yoghurts contain the equivalent of almost five sugar cubes.

The number of sugar cubes in popular yoghurts:

4.9 - Muller corner

4.7 - Aldi Brooklea (own brand)

4.5 - Asda own brand

3.3 - Smarties (Nestle)

2.6 - Ski (Nestle)

2.2 - Lidl Milbona (own brand)

2.1 - Petits Filous (Yoplait)

2 - Munch Bunch (Nestle)

Each cube = 4g of added sugar. Public Health Liverpool carried out the analysis.

A campaign is being launched in response to the findings, with information being displayed across health centres, dentists' surgeries, children's centres and hospitals over the coming months,

There will also be a roadshow tour of supermarkets and public buildings, where experts will be available to talk about healthy food choices.

The drive, backed by campaign group Food Active, is aimed at tackling childhood obesity across Liverpool. Would you like to see something similar rolled out across the North East?

Beth Bradshaw, from Food Active, said: "The issue with fruit in a lot of pre-packaged yoghurts is that it has been processed and altered to be almost unrecognisable.

"Yoghurt is such a healthy and delicious food to give children. It should feature in their diet on a daily basis because it's full of calcium, which helps promote healthy bone development and is a really good source of protein.

"The golden rule is to opt for plain yoghurt as a starting point - plain low fat Greek and natural yoghurts are delicious and are much lower in added sugars. Plus you can add in your own tasty fruit flavours just the way your child likes them."