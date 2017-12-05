String of honours for Hartlepool health team

A health trust’s finance team picked up a cluster of awards at an annual conference.

All are from the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and were awarded at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Northern branch event at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

The financial management team and management accountant Emma Dawson were also shortlisted for prizes.

Kevin Scollay, the trust’s deputy director of finance, said: “Every NHS trust is working under greater financial challenges than ever before but events like this show the fantastic work every organisation is involved in.”