Three quarters of care homes rated ‘good’ in Hartlepool as figures show improvements

Three quarters of care homes in Hartlepool are now rated ‘good’ after an increase in facilities receiving the positive rating in the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stated after the latest inspections from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) 12 care homes in the town have been rated as good, making up 75% of the total number.

The remaining four are rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the care watchdog.

This means none of the homes in the town received the top rating of ‘outstanding’ or the lowest rating of ‘inadequate’.

This marks an improvement from the last update six months ago and since then three homes have been upgrade from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ and one care home has dropped from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

A report from the council director of adult and community based services Jill Harrison states the council will continue to aim to drive up quality in all its care homes and look to achieve ‘outstanding’ ratings.

It said: “The increase in homes rated as good is positive and demonstrates the continued commitment from providers and the support networks from the council and partner agencies in driving up quality in care homes.

“The council remains committed to supporting further improvements in care quality through the Care Quality Improvement Programme.

“Homes rated as ‘requires improvement’ have action plans that are closely monitored by link officers to ensure improvements are made.”

The report also states that it has identified care home provision for older people as a priority due to the role of care homes in ‘supporting vulnerable older people’.

Council bosses said this builds on a boost to care provided by the opening of Rossmere Park Care Centre in May 2017 and De Bruce Court in February 2018 which has provided ‘much needed additional capacity and choice for local residents’.

It also led to a reduction in out of town placements for the council with 12 out of borough admissions for 2018/19 compared to 51 in 2016/17.

A number of events have also been taking place to support staff at care homes including a manager forum last December focusing on issues such as dementia, sensory stimulation and flu jabs.

Hartlepool care homes rated ‘Good’ by the CQC with its latest ratings: Brierton Lodge, Stichell House, Dinsdale Lodge, Elwick Grange, Sheraton Court, Seaton Hall, Gretton Court, Rossmere Park, Lindisfarne, Queens Meadow, Charlotte Grange, Clifton House.

Hartlepool care homes rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by the CQC in its latest ratings: Wynyard Woods, Warrior Park, West View Lodge, De Bruce Court.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service