Urgent treatment centre could be closed overnight and replaced by home visits to be ‘more efficient’

An urgent care service could be closed overnight and replaced with a ‘home visiting’ service.

The plans are being considered by NHS chiefs, who say low patient numbers after midnight mean it isn’t necessary to keep running a full set of services at Peterlee Community Hospital.

But concerns have been expressed about the potential impact of the shake-up, especially whether the controversial 111 service will be able to manage the changes properly.

Sarah Burns, director of commissioning at Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Usage is low between midnight – 8am because people are asleep, it’s only people who are ill who are contacting for appointments.

“Nothing has changed at Peterlee.

“There are a small number of people who require a service and we want to deliver it in a more efficient way and the clinicians, rather than being sat in a centre, would be better going out and about during the night.”

According to a report prepared for Durham County Council’s Adults, Wellbeing and Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, fewer than five patients are seen by staff from Peterlee during the week between midnight – 8am.

This rises slightly on weekends, to about eight, but is still about half the numbers seen at other urgent treatment centres at University Hospital North Durham and Bishop Auckland.

According to the CCG’s report, it is ‘acknowledged’ that a GP is not needed for ‘every contact with patients’ and alternative clinicians could help provide the proposed new service.

This also admits there has been ‘ongoing issues with staffing’ for the overnight urgent treatment service, which is partly behind the plans.

It adds the new model would allow patients to be visited in their own homes or, if necessary, transported to an appropriate treatment centre.

Coun Owen Temple raised concerns about the facilities and equipment staff would have access to when carrying out home visits.

He said: “When you go to someone’s home you don’t have the facilities you have in urgent care treatment centres.

“I agree facility’s may not be highly used at any given time, but we don’t make all our arrangements over whether we can fill something all the time.

“I’m concerned about the underlying principle here.”

Councillors Jude Grant and Patricia Jopling questioned whether patients would get access to the information they needed, with Coun Jopling labelling the 111 service the ‘weak link’ in the system.

Care bosses promised patients and staff would be made aware of any changes before they are implemented, which will also take into account possible development at Shotley Bridge Hospital.

PIC:

Peterlee Community Hospital – Google Maps

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service