Victim of a dog attack? All you need to know about making a claim

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but that isn’t always the case. Tilly Bailey & Irvine Law Firm’s Personal Injury solicitors explain how to approach a claim if you are victim to dog attacks.....

The UK is a nation of dog lovers and the internet is filled with adorable photos and memes about cute dogs.

It is not surprising that people want to pat or stroke a puppy they see on the street.

Whilst the vast majority of dogs pose no threat to the public, you should always be careful when approaching an unknown dog as, unfortunately, dog attacks do happen.

According to Gov.uk, approximately 210,000 people a year are attacked by dogs in England alone, with children under nine years old being most at risk.

It is not just the young that are at risk but also those whose jobs involve visiting someone’s home, such as postal workers.

Statistics state that 4,000 postal workers a year are attacked by a dog when delivering mail.

A dog attack can often cause horrendous wounds and can have catastrophic consequences.

As well as the physical injuries, a person can be left with significant psychological scarring. It may be possible to pursue a personal injury claim to obtain compensation for the injuries sustained.

Here at Tilly Bailey and Irvine we are experienced in pursuing personal injury claims on behalf of victims of dog attacks.

What steps should you take if you find yourself in this situation?

l Obtain the details of the dog’s owner, including name and address.

l Obtain insurance details from the owner, including both pet and property insurance.

l Obtain details of any witnesses, including name, address and telephone number.

l Take photographs of the dog, if possible, and also your injuries.

l Seek medical attention.

l Contact Tilly Bailey and Irvine as soon as possible.

If you are the victim of a dog attack, please contact our personal injury solicitors in Teesside as soon as possible. We may be able to offer you a ‘No Win No Fee’ claim.

Should you wish to obtain a better understanding on approaching dogs, the Blue Cross have issued an informative guide entitled ‘Be Safe with Dogs: A Guide for Families’.