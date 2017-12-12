Vital help for patients thanks to new Tees Valley research centre

A new research centre is set to raise the profile of a health trust - and an MP has found out more for himself.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust invited Stockton South MP Dr Paul Williams to the Synexus research facility at the University Hospital of North Tees.

He also saw the formal signing of a new partnership between the trust and Teesside University, by the trust’s chief executive Julie Gillon and Professor Simon Hodgson, Teesside University’s pro vice-chancellor (research and innovation).

Professor Samir Gupta, the trust’s clinical director for research and development, said more people would get to take part in research.

Dr Williams said: “Developing effective treatments and continually improving outcomes for patients is key to ensuring our NHS remains strong.”