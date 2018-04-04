Walk to Work Day: Why people are being encouraged to take to the pavement this week

Can you believe it's April already?

The weather may have been wet, windy and miserable but we know for sure that spring is on the way. That means it's almost time to dust off the cobwebs and start spending more time outdoors.

And this Friday (April 6) marks the arrival of a yearly initiative aimed at improving your health, and the health of our planet.

Walk To Work Day is recognised in the UK on the first Friday in April. It encourages people to change their daily routine (if they can) in a bid to make a difference to their life.

Are you at work this Friday? Set the alarm a bit earlier, pack a breakfast to eat on the go and plot a safe walking route to get you to work for clocking in time. And just think, all of those extra steps will go towards your daily target total!

Will you be taking part on Friday? If you're out and about on the way to work, or with the kids during the Easter holidays, snap a selfie and share it with us on social media using #WalkToWorkDay