Watch as hospital patient gets exclusive bedside performance after missing George Ezra live show

A hospital patient was given an bedside show after her illness meant she missed a George Ezra show to celebrate her 60th wedding anniversary.

Sheila Cuthbert, 81, was due to celebrate her 60th wedding anniversary and to celebrate in style, her son bought her and her husband tickets to see George Ezra at Newcastle Arena.

Adam and Sheila.

But she was taken ill on Monday and after coming round, was devastated to learn that she wouldn’t be able to make the concert she had set her hopes on.

But after seeing her disappointment, the staff on Ward 41 at the University Hospital of North Tees jumped into action.

First ward sister Kristel Brown rushed to the rescue, fetching her own George Ezra CD to play for Sheila and her family before trainee nursing associate, Adam Morgan grabbed his guitar and put on a show stopping performance for Sheila, her husband and her son, not to mention all of the other patients on the ward.

Playing George’s top tracks, Adam was able to serenade Sheila from her bedside, bringing a tear to the eyes of all of those watching.

George Ezra.

Kristel said: “It was heartbreaking to see Sheila’s face when she realised she couldn’t make it to see her musical hero – but I think she found a whole new hero in Adam.

"There was a smile across every single face on the ward, and everyone was toe tapping along to the music. No-one wants to spend their wedding anniversary in hospital, but I think we’ve all made it a special one for Sheila and her family.”

Sheila, from Billingham, said: “I didn’t expect to be here for my 60th wedding anniversary, but sometimes life takes you by surprise.

"I’m a huge fan of George’s so I was really sad when I realised I wouldn’t make it to his concert.

Adam performs for Sheila and her husband and son.

"Then along came Adam, with the voice of an angel, and my whole family got to enjoy the performance with me.

"It’s certainly an anniversary that I will never forget, thanks to Adam, Kristel and all the staff on Ward 41!”