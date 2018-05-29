What would you love to do before you die? Hartlepool people make their bucket list

A special campaign to give the people of Hartlepool an insight into how health chiefs deal with death, dying and bereavement has been hailed as a real success.

And one of the big pluses was a chance for people to leave their own bucket list.

They left loads of ideas including;

• Renew my wedding vows in Las Vegas with an Elvis;

• Get more cats and learn burlesque;

• Drive Route 66 in a Mustang.

Dying Matters Week was a campaign held by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The Hartlepool Mail previously reported on one aspect of the campaign which got a big response - tours of a mortuary.

But there were other parts of it which were just as successful, said John Sheridan, the Macmillan Clinical Lead Nurse for End Of Life Care at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

“We want to encourage more people to talk about their wishes towards the end of their lives, with friends, family and loved ones.

“This involves a fundamental change in society in which dying, death and bereavement will be seen and accepted as the natural part of everybody’s life cycle. Changes in the way society views dying and death have impacted on the experience of people who are dying and bereaved.

“Our lack of openness has affected the quality and range of support and care services available to patients and families. It has also affected our ability to die where or how we would wish.”

Part of the project involved a ‘discussion event’ which featured an absent friends tree “where people could tell their own personal stories of losing a loved one,” said John.

Another topic was the ‘scrawl wall’ where people could leave their bucket list ideas.

And speaking about the tour of the mortuary and bereavement service, John said: “Families and loved ones often don’t get the chance to see this part of the patient journey and we wanted to open up our doors to show people that here in the hospital, they are always cared for, every step of the way.

“Dying Matters is a fantastic initiative and this was a great opportunity to get the conversation started. End of life care is something we are passionate about getting right, especially involving patients and their families in Advance Care Planning, the Deciding Right approach and we are currently implementing the AMBER Care Bundle to support patients with an uncertain recovery.”

The campaign also involved a successful appeal to get people to people to donate toiletries to the mortuary service.

Other wishes on the bucket list.

• Salsa in South America;

• Fly to the moon;

• White water rafting in the Grand Canyon;

• Get a pet alpaca;

• See the Northern Lights;

• See my grandson grow to be healthy and happy;

• Yodel on the Alps.