What you need to know about the sugar tax

The new sugar tax came into play today as part of Government measures to help curb diet-related health issues in the UK.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the sugar tax?

In the 2016 Budget, George Osborne, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, revealed the Soft Drinks Industry Levy - dubbed the 'sugar tax' - consists of two categories.

The first is a tax on the total sugar content of drinks with more than 5g of sugar per 100ml and the second, a higher tax (24p per litre) on those drinks with 8g or more sugar per 100ml.

How much money does the Government expect to raise?

It has been estimated the tax will raise £275million this year (less than the initial prediction of £520million) which will be spent on promoting healthier lifestyles in schools, including facilities for exercise and after-school activities, as well as initiatives centered on healthy eating.

Will all sugary soft drinks be affected?

No. Soft drinks will only cost more if, by Friday, April 6, producers have neglected to reduce the sugar content of their drinks to the recommended 'healthy' levels and have decided not to absorb the extra costs themselves but pass them on to their customers.

Pure fruit juices and milk-based drinks will also not be liable for the levy.