Which pharmacies are open in Hartlepool and East Durham over Christmas and New Year?

Patients are being urged to stock up on medication for the Christmas and New Year period.

NHS England is urging people to carefully consider their health needs and stock up on medicines or prescriptions they might need.

And they advise anyone with a non-emergency health issue to see a pharmacist or make an appointment to see a GP over the festive period, or call NHS 111, rather than attending A&E.

Although some GP practices are closed over the festive period, a new scheme to improve patient access means people in the North East will be able to see a GP in the evening, over the weekend and over bank holidays.

Here's a guide to which pharmacies are open and when:

HARTLEPOOL AREA

ASDA PHARMACY, Marina Way, Hartlepool, TS24 0XR, 01429 865 613

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

ASDA Pharmacy, Allensway, Thornaby, TS17 9EN, 01642 768 410

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

ASDA PHARMACY, Portrack Lane, Stockton, TS18 2PB, 01642 623300

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

BOOTS, Unit 21b, Goodwood Square, Teesside Retail Park, Stockton, TS17 7BW, 01642 605 956

Christmas Day: 4pm-6pm.

Boxing Day: 8:30am-8pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

BOOTS, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, TS24 0XR, 01429 224 068

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 6am-5pm.

New Year's Day: 10.30am-4.30pm.

BOOTS, 89 Shopping Centre, Middleton Grange, Hartlepool, TS24 7RW, 01429 272 718

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

BOOTS, 25 Queensway, Billingham, TS23 2ND, 01642 553 263

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8.30am-5.30pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Boots, 58-63 High Street, Stockton, TS18 1BE, 01642 675 624

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8.30am-5.30pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

HEADLAND PHARMACY, 1 Grove Street, Hartlepool, TS24 0NY, 01429 266 152

Christmas Day: Noon-2pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

LLOYDS PHARMACY, Whitehouse Farm Shopping Centre, Bishopton Road West, Stockton, TS19 0QB, 01642 678614/01642 391506

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-5pm.

MORRISONS PHARMACY, Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby, TS17 7BP, 01642 607 074

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

Pharmacy 365, 161-162 High Street, Stockton, TS18 1PL, 01642 633 433

Christmas Day: 10am-Noon.

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

TESCO INSTORE PHARMACY, Bellevue, Hartlepool, TS25 1UP, 0191 6933245

Christmas Day: 4pm-6pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

EAST DURHAM

ASDA PHARMACY, Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham, SR7 7HN, 0191 5136219

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

ASDA PHARMACY, Surtees Road, Peterlee, SR8 5HA, 0191 587 8510

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

BOOTS, 30-32 The Chare, Peterlee, SR8 1AE, 0191 586 2640

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-3pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

EILBECK HARBOUR PHARMACY, Seaham Primary Care Centre, St Johns Square, Seaham, SR7 7JE, 0191 581 3203

Christmas Day: 11am-1pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

* For parents and carers, the NHS child health app is an excellent source of information and advice and it is free to download. It can help you recognise when your child is ill and gives guidance on when and where to seek further treatment. You can download it from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

** People can access information about walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by calling 111 or logging onto The NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk. Type in your postcode to find your nearest services.