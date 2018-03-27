Which pharmacies are open over Easter in the Hartlepool area?

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.

With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.

Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.

Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in the Hartlepool area:

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool

9am to 6pm

Closed

9am to 6pm

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool

Good Friday: 7.30am to 11.40am, 12pm to 8.40pm, then 9pm to midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 11.40pm, then 12pm to 5pm

Boots Pharmacy, Middleton Grange, Hartlepool

Good Friday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Queensway, Billingham

Good Friday: 11am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 11am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Hartlepool Community Health Centre, Hartlepool

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 10am to 6pm

Easter Monday: Closed

Lloyds Pharmacy, Wynard Road, Hartlepool

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 8.30am to 11.30am

Easter Monday: Closed

Tesco Pharmacy, Bellevue, Hartlepool

Good Friday: 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm