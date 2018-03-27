Which pharmacies are open over Easter in the Hartlepool area?

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.
With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.
Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.
Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in the Hartlepool area:
Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool
9am to 6pm
Closed
9am to 6pm
Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool
Good Friday: 7.30am to 11.40am, 12pm to 8.40pm, then 9pm to midnight
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 11.40pm, then 12pm to 5pm
Boots Pharmacy, Middleton Grange, Hartlepool
Good Friday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm
Boots Pharmacy, Queensway, Billingham
Good Friday: 11am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 11am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm
Boots Pharmacy, Hartlepool Community Health Centre, Hartlepool
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 10am to 6pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, Wynard Road, Hartlepool
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 8.30am to 11.30am
Easter Monday: Closed
Tesco Pharmacy, Bellevue, Hartlepool
Good Friday: 8am to 9pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm