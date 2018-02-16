Heartbroken family of biker killed in road accident pay tribute to him

The heartbroken family of a man killed in a collision near Hartlepool have paid tribute to him.

Aaron Miles, 25, from Billingham died at James Cook University Hospital shortly after the collision on the A689 at Wolviston roundabout on Monday afternoon.

His family said today in a statement released by Cleveland Police: “Aaron was loved by all his family, friends and work colleagues.

"His humour was often quite quirky and he had some terrific dance moves which will be greatly missed.

“Following his studies at Teesside University, where he achieved a degree in computer art and computer games development, he went on to start his career at SG Petch in Middlesbrough which allowed him to begin saving for his first home.

"He thoroughly enjoyed his career there as he set up and organised their online vehicle parts for the sales department.

“His career blended well with his love for vehicles and he was forever polishing his car and motorbike which were both his pride and joy.

“He also had many other great talents as he was a proficient guitarist and was learning to play the violin and mandolin.

“Aaron will be dearly missed by his family and we will cherish the memories we have with him.

"We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their sympathies and condolences so far.”

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to contact Sergeant Jonathan Stokeld from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number, quoting event number 025912.