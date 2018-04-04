Heating issue closes Hartlepool swimming pools

The swimming pools at a Hartlepool centre are closed due to a heating problem.

The Mill House Leisure Centre in the town has been forced to shut all three pools today while work is on going.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "Unfortunately, there is an on-going problem with the heating system. As a result of which all three pools are closed today at Mill House.

"We are working as hard and quickly as we can to fix the problem and we will keep people informed of the progress on the council's social media sites."