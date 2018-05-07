Here are Hartlepool’s top 10 nurseries, as chosen by you - now pick a winner

We asked you to help us find Hartlepool’s best nursery school - and how you responded!

Hundreds of you voted for your favourite to help us whittle it down to a shortlist of 10.

Now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

So who do you want to win?

Flick through the list of nurseries pictured, which have made the top 10 from readers’ votes.

Then fill in the voting form which you’ll find in the paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for.

Post the voting form to Nursery of the Year 2018, Content Sales, Johnston Press, Stuart House, 89 Caxton Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9ZB.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Closing date for nominations is Friday, May 25, 2018, at 10am.